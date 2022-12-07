Xbox Collaboration With Calm Brings Video Game Soundscapes To The Meditation App

Xbox has collaborated with Calm, the meditation and sleep app, bringing video game soundscapes inspired by Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves to its relaxation suite.

The soundscapes are available today, as noted by The Verge. The Sea of Thieves soundscape features "whirling waves and chattering birds" and the Halo Infinite one includes "ambient alien sounds," according to a press release from Xbox. Calm costs $70 a year, though you can get a lifetime membership for $400. Xbox Ultimate members can try the app for three months and then buy a year's subscription for half off (if they are new Calm subscribers).

This collaboration with Calm is part of Xbox's ongoing program to raise awareness and support for those who suffer from mental health issues. For example, Xbox can earn and give their Microsoft Rewards points to organizations like the Crisis Text Line, The Games And Online Harassment Hotline, Take This, and Lifeline. Xbox Game Studio The Coalition has pledged to give 1% of net revenue from Gears games and merch to organizations that work to prevent suicide and loneliness. This year The Coalition is donating to Crisis Text Line.

In terms of other gestures, Xbox has curated a set of Game Pass games that are a relaxing escape or have a focus on mental health issues. The list includes Persona 5 Royal, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Unpacking, and Stardew Valley.