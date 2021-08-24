Xbox Cloud Streaming On Consoles Will Bring Series X Games To Xbox One

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service, formerly known as xCloud, is officially coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles this holiday for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, allowing users to play games via streaming, no downloads required.

Over 100 Game Pass games will be playable for the service's console debut, including games like Sea of Thieves and Minecraft Dungeons. Players will be able to jump straight into multiplayer sessions upon receiving an invite, no installs required, thanks to the service.

Games playable via streaming will be updated to include a small cloud icon in the bottom right corner of its icon on consoles, as detailed in new Xbox Wire post. From there players simply need to click the "play" button to dive straight into a game.

The feature will allow Xbox One users to play Xbox Series X|S console-exclusive games like The Medium and Microsoft Flight Simulator via streaming, though the feature won't be available at launch. That feature's eventual arrival is sure to be a big deal for those who haven't yet been able to get their hands on current-gen hardware, and should make the wait to get one a little more bearable. No further details on when exactly the ability to play Xbox Series X|S games on Xbox One will be coming have been disclosed.

Testing for Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles will come to the Xbox Insider program this fall before its full rollout later in the year. Games played with the service will support 1080p resolution at 60fps, as is the case for playing games via Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC, phones, and tablets.

The news came as part of Xbox's 2021 Gamescom stream, where new details on games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, upcoming Game Pass games, and more were also announced.