Xbox Cloud Gaming Will Receive Keyboard And Mouse Support

As has been hinted before, Xbox Cloud Steaming will add mouse and keyboard support to its streaming service. This comes several years after the addition of mouse and keyboard support to Xbox consoles.

The long-anticipated feature was revealed during a developer focused talk delivered by Morgan Brown, a software engineer at Xbox. During the presentation, Brown outlined how the Xbox Cloud Gaming team plans to reduce latency and assist developers in optimizing their game’s resolution and graphics for streaming. He clarified that mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming and that developers should work on adding it to their games. “It will light up in streaming once we finish adding it” he stated.

Xbox Cloud Gaming supports Xbox games specifically, so you can’t use the service to play PC games, or versions of games, on your phone or computer. However, this this feature does eliminate the need to have a compatible controller in addition to a compatible device, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership, and a high speed internet connection. The addition of a mouse and keyboard will also players to play on the cloud from their laptop or computer without an additional peripheral.

No details as to when the feature will arrive, though the encouragement of developers to add keyboard and mouse support to their games indicates that it will come soon.