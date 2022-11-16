Xbox Cloud Gaming Support Coming To 2021 Samsung Smart TVs

Xbox is bringing cloud gaming to some 2021 Samsung Smart TVs and adding controller rumble support to the Xbox streaming app.

Support for the 2021 Samsung TVs will be rolling out through the rest of 2022. Owners of select TVs will be able to search for and download the Xbox App right from their TV. You can connect any Bluetooth-enabled controller to your TV, whether it is Xbox-branded or not. In order to stream most games, you will have to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can sign up right in the app if you don't already have a subscription. However, if you want to just test out the software, you can play Fortnite for free. You can find out if your TV is compatible and learn how to download the update on Samsung's official website.

The Samsung Gaming Hub launched on June 30, 2022, enabling you to stream games from their 2022 TVs. If you have fast enough internet, it seems to work quite well. At launch, your controller could not rumble along with actions on the screen, now a standard feature in video games. By the end of the year, rumble support will be added to both 2021 and 2022 TVs.

Samsung is also introducing a related holiday promotion. Through the end of this year, if you purchase a Samsung QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, QN800B, QN850B, QN900B, or S95B TV, you will receive an Xbox Controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional charge.