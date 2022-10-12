Xbox Cloud Gaming Streams Games like Halo Infinite On More Devices Now

Streaming Xbox games without owning a physical Xbox seemed like an impossible dream a few years ago, but it's now a major feature of the platform. Recently, we learned that Xbox Cloud Gaming now works on ARM64 devices, including Surface tablets and laptops. Supported games include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more.

This essentially means that the expanded Xbox app now works across a wider variety of platforms, particularly mobile ones running 64-bit Windows. The blog post notes that Google Chromebooks were recently added to the supported devices list, along with the Logitech G Cloud handheld devices.

The cloud gaming space recently took a major hit when Google announced the closure of Stadia, its high-profile game streaming initiative. Regardless of what other companies are doing, Microsoft's support for cloud gaming is very clear. Phil Spencer even recently showed off a prototype of a Xbox streaming box codenamed the Keystone on his shelf. It's still unclear when or what form that'll take, but it's probably on the horizon for the console giant.

If you need help picking out your next great play, check out the best Xbox cloud streaming games.

