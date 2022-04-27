Xbox Celebrates 20 Years In Scotland With Unique Tartan Controller

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox console's launch in Scotland, Microsoft has marked the occasion with a unique set of controllers.

Draped in a custom tartan design produced by Gordon Nicholson Kiltmakers and woven by Lochcarron, Scotland's oldest weaving mill, the design features five colors that are designed to echo the official colors of the Xbox brand.

Xbox: Played in Scotland since 2002 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



To celebrate we created an official Xbox Tartan with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and then made a hand-crafted, ultra-custom controller 🎮 pic.twitter.com/69eR7hcBv4 — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) April 27, 2022

The tartan isn't printed on plastic either, as the actual material was laid on top of the Xbox controller to create a one-of-a-kind and intricately designed device. As Lochcarron's team explained, the design turned out to be a fascinating bridge between Scotland's ancient history and its contemporary gaming culture.

Xbox UK fans who are interested in acquiring the controller can enter a sweepstakes on the Xbox UK social channels for a chance to win it.

If looks could kilt.

Gallery

This isn't the only unique piece of hardware that Microsoft has commissioned lately, as the company decided to celebrate the launch of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in cinemas with colorful and horrifying controllers decked out in fake fur. Neither of these designs are likely as durable as the greaseproof Xbox controller that was used to promote PUBG's console launch in 2018.

In more Microsoft news, the company has plenty of other reasons to celebrate as it just set a new revenue record. The Xbox division recorded total revenue of $3.74 billion--up 6% year-over-year--for its latest financial quarter ending on March 31.