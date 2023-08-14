Xbox Brazil's Final Fantasy 7 Remake Post Was A Mistake, Microsoft Confirms

When Xbox Brazil's official Twitter account posted a Father's Day post that included Barrett from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, some fans speculated that Microsoft could be teasing an upcoming port. The post was swiftly deleted, however, and Microsoft has now clarified that Barrett's inclusion was a mistake, not a hint.

The original post, as caught by The Gamer, featured a selection of notable video game dads from various Xbox titles -- with one exception. An image of Barrett with his daughter Marlene was placed smack bang in the middle of the collage, and while the original Final Fantasy 7 is available on Xbox, the screenshot used was from the PC and PlayStation exclusive Remake.

The post was quickly taken down, but not before it was seen and screenshotted by plenty of people. Fans speculated that its speedy deletion could have meant the Xbox Brazil account had accidentally leaked an upcoming announcement.

Microsoft has now confirmed that isn't the case. "The image was posted in error and removed as it included a title not available on Xbox," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement sent to Eurogamer.

While Final Fantasy games have long been a mainstay of PlayStation consoles, it's not unheard of for them to end up on the Xbox--just recently, Final Fantasy 14 was confirmed for a Spring 2024 release on the Xbox. It's still possible that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will come to Xbox consoles some day, but it probably won't be any time soon.