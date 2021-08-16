Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 10 Destiny 2 New Mission PS5 Restock Tracker Borderlands 3 Anniversary Trials Rewards This Week Xur Location

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Has Played The Steam Deck, Says Cloud Streaming Runs Well On It

"It's a really nice device," Spencer says.

By on

1 Comments

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently got to try out Valve's new Steam Deck handheld gaming machine, and he's a fan, going on to say it runs Xbox games and xCloud proficiently.

Spencer said he recently visited Valve Software and spoke with higher-ups at the company, include Valve founder Gabe Newell, to discuss the Steam Deck. "After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device," Spencer said. "Games me with on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and [Age of Empires] feels good, xCloud works well."

Click To Unmute
  1. 33 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  2. 9 Reasons Battlefield 3 Was The Best
  3. The TimeSplitters Trilogy Is Still Great 16 Years Later
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To TimeSplitters Franchise Guns
  5. Battlefield 2042 - Irish Specialist Breakdown And How Story Works
  6. You Need To Play Splitgate
  7. Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Livestream Early Access Beta
  8. Naraka: Bladepoint - 11 Minutes of Gameplay
  9. Battlefield 2042 | Exodus Short Film
  10. Eyes Out Studio Announcement Trailer
  11. Shin Megami Tensei V — Bethel Trailer
  12. Diablo II Vs Diablo II Resurrected Act 1 And Act 2 Cinematics Comparison

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Valve's Steam Deck - First Impressions

Spencer getting to try out the Steam Deck isn't necessarily foreshadowing a partnership with Valve. After all, as the head of Xbox, Spencer no doubt has a lot of friends in high places and is himself keen to keep track on the latest developments across the industry. He's also sung the praises of the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Still, it's neat to see.

And from a business perspective, the Steam Deck could in essence become yet another way in which people can access Xbox games through a download or over streaming, which is good news for Xbox.

The Steam Deck launches this December. For more, check out GameSpot's explainer piece, Nintendo Switch Vs. Steam Deck: Which Handheld Is Right For You?

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)