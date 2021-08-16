Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Has Played The Steam Deck, Says Cloud Streaming Runs Well On It

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently got to try out Valve's new Steam Deck handheld gaming machine, and he's a fan, going on to say it runs Xbox games and xCloud proficiently.

Spencer said he recently visited Valve Software and spoke with higher-ups at the company, include Valve founder Gabe Newell, to discuss the Steam Deck. "After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device," Spencer said. "Games me with on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and [Age of Empires] feels good, xCloud works well."

Was @valvesoftware this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck. After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team. pic.twitter.com/q4hWBvkk85 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 13, 2021

Spencer getting to try out the Steam Deck isn't necessarily foreshadowing a partnership with Valve. After all, as the head of Xbox, Spencer no doubt has a lot of friends in high places and is himself keen to keep track on the latest developments across the industry. He's also sung the praises of the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Still, it's neat to see.

And from a business perspective, the Steam Deck could in essence become yet another way in which people can access Xbox games through a download or over streaming, which is good news for Xbox.

The Steam Deck launches this December. For more, check out GameSpot's explainer piece, Nintendo Switch Vs. Steam Deck: Which Handheld Is Right For You?