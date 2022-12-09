Xbox Boss Assures Microsoft Has "Incredibly Exciting" Year To Come In 2023

The Game Awards came and went with little to no major updates from Microsoft and Xbox. Fans raised their concerns, and Xbox marketing executive Aaron Greenberg reacted to the feedback by assuring people that Xbox has an "incredibly exciting" year to come in 2023.

Why not tease or show these games during The Game Awards? "Timing is always key," Greenberg said, suggesting Microsoft is holding back announcements for a later, more strategic date. "But don't worry, you will not have to wait too long for what's next from us."

We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023. Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us. 🙏🏻💚 https://t.co/d1dca2i2Nt — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2022

Some people thought Microsoft might announce the release dates for Redfall and Starfield during The Game Awards, or reveal what's next for Halo Infinite, or any number of other possibilities. The show was still packed with big news--like Death Stranding 2--but Xbox fans didn't get a whole lot.

The game As Dusk Falls, which was published by Xbox Game Studios, won the award for Games for Impact. It is available on Xbox Game Pass.

For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of all the biggest news and announcements from The Game Awards, including Death Stranding 2, Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo 4, and more.