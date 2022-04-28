Xbox + Bethesda Showcase Announced For June 12

E3 2022 is not happening this year, but Microsoft and Bethesda are going ahead with their own summer showcase. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, as it's called, will take place on Sunday, June 12. For anyone catching up, Microsoft owns Bethesda following its purchase of the gaming giant in 2020.

The showcase will feature titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Microsoft's "partners around the world." The event begins June 12 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

"The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC," Microsoft said.

Microsoft did not provide any specifics regarding games on display at the event, but Bethesda's Starfield is a safe bet--it launches on November 11, 2022 and could be one of this year's biggest games. Microsoft also has new Fable and Forza Motorsport games in the works that could be shown off. As for Bethesda, it the showcase could bring more news about Redfall and the Indiana Jones games from MachineGames.

Whatever the case, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be broadcast in over 30 languages, and can be streamed across a variety of places. These include the following:

The ESA canceled E3 2022 earlier this year, but it's expected to return to LA in 2023. Geoff Keighley's annual Summer Game Fest is coming back this year, though there are no details yet regarding the specifics of the show. Gamescom is also expected to return this year with an in-person component. The full details of this summer's video game convention schedule are not available yet, but keep checking back for more.