Xbox Backwards Compatibility Games Come To Your Phone Via Game Pass Ultimate Streaming

Xbox's backwards compatibility program is growing again, as Microsoft has announced that select titles from the library will be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming--the service formerly known as xCloud--starting today, March 31. Subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate program can now play 16 titles from across the original Xbox and Xbox 360 on an Android device.

In a blog post, Microsoft said adding games from previous generations to Xbox Cloud Gaming was one of the most requested features for the program to date. Games like Banjo-Kazooie, Fable II, Fallout: New Vegas, Perfect Dark, Oblivion, and Kameo are now playable via xCloud with a controller. Games like Viva Pinata and Jetpac Refuelled, meanwhile, have touch controls baked in so you don't need a controller at all.

What's more, all of the games will include any past saves you might have from over the years, while there is also multiplayer support through Xbox Live Xbox Network.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have xCloud included in their subscriptions. Members also get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, which includes free games every month in addition to the catalog of hundreds of Game Pass titles playable on console and PC.

Xbox Game Pass Backwards Compatibility xCloud Games

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

For more games to play on Xbox One or Xbox Series X this month, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now. To play those games and take advantage of this month's Games with Gold freebies, new subscribers can get their first month for $1.

