Xbox Announces Tokyo Game Show Event, Here's What To Expect

Microsoft has announced its plans for Tokyo Game Show 2022, but don't get too excited. The event will include updates on existing Xbox Game Studios titles and games from developer partners.

The event is taking place in Japan--and it's curated specifically for fans in Japan and Asia--but Xbox's Jeremy Hinton said it hopes the games on display will appeal to people not only in Japan and Asia, but also around the world.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast takes place on September 15, starting at 6 PM local time in Japan. This works out to 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET. The event will be broadcast on Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube channel, as well as via the Xbox YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In China, the event will be broadcast on Bilibili.

Xbox Japan is coming to Tokyo Game Show 2022
Tokyo Game Show 2022 is the first event in three years to open to the public following pandemic restrictions in the years prior. "Gaming has always provided an important way to connect, but especially over the past few years. It has a transformative power to bring joy and foster community, and it's at TGS where we can all enjoy the spirit of games together," Hinton said.

September is proving to be a busy month for gaming news and events. The Ubisoft Forward event, which promises news on the future of the Assassin's Creed series, takes place September 10. Then on September 15, Activision will host its Call of Duty Next event, bringing news on Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and more.

In other TGS news, Konami has confirmed that it will announce a new game from a famous series during the event. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from TGS 2022.

