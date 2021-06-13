Xbox Announces 27 New Game Pass Titles At E3 2021
The Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase revealed new games coming to Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.
Microsoft used the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase to announce the next wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. 27 of the 30 games shown throughout the stream will be launching on Game Pass day one.
While a few of the announced games don't launch until 2022, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is available right now for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Among those arriving in 2022 include A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the 2019 rat-infested stealth game, Avalanche Studio's Contraband, and Redfall, a new Xbox console exclusive from Deathloop developer Arkane.
Before this, however, there are a number of titles coming to Game Pass throughout the rest of 2021. You can see the full list below.
Games launching on Game Pass day one in 2021
June 13
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
June 22
Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance
July 27
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)
July 29
The Ascent
August 13
Hades
August 19
Twelve Minutes
August 25
Psychonauts 2
September 17
Aragami 2
September 23
Sable
October 12
Back 4 Blood
October 28
Age of Empire IV
November 9
Forza Horizon 5
Fall 2021
Anacrusis
Scorn
December
Shredders
2021
Among Us
Hello Neighbour 2
The Gunk
Holiday 2021
Halo Infinite
If you're interested in learning more about Game Pass, check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.
