Xbox Announces 27 New Game Pass Titles At E3 2021

Microsoft used the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase to announce the next wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. 27 of the 30 games shown throughout the stream will be launching on Game Pass day one.

While a few of the announced games don't launch until 2022, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is available right now for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Among those arriving in 2022 include A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the 2019 rat-infested stealth game, Avalanche Studio's Contraband, and Redfall, a new Xbox console exclusive from Deathloop developer Arkane.

The full list of games announced for 2021 on Game Pass.

Before this, however, there are a number of titles coming to Game Pass throughout the rest of 2021. You can see the full list below.

Games launching on Game Pass day one in 2021

June 13

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

June 22

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance

July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)

July 29

The Ascent

August 13

Hades

August 19

Twelve Minutes

August 25

Psychonauts 2

September 17

Aragami 2

September 23

Sable

October 12

Back 4 Blood

October 28

Age of Empire IV

November 9

Forza Horizon 5

Fall 2021

Anacrusis

Scorn

December

Shredders

2021

Among Us

Hello Neighbour 2

The Gunk

Holiday 2021

Halo Infinite

