Xbox And Twitch Partner For March 26 Indie Game Showcase

An indie games showcase from Xbox and Twitch is set to go live on March 26 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM PT. The livestream will feature "more than 100 games from independent developers," Xbox announced.

Some games that will be shown during the broadcast include STALKER 2, Systemic Reaction's hack-and-slash FPS Second Extinction, Neon Giant's action-RPG The Ascent, and more. There will also be "new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games," such as Bioshock Infinite-like Voidtrain, space exploration sim Exo One, and adventurer The Wild at Heart.

A handful of prominent indie developers and publishers are expected to show off their latest projects as well. This includes The Flame in the Flood porter Curve Digital, Guacamelee maker DrinkBox Studios, ScourgeBringer publisher Dear Villagers, and the irreverent Devolver Digital. Community-favorite Twitch streamers will host the livestream as well as interview developers, in addition to taking fan questions and possibly doing free game giveaways. The streamers partnering with this upcoming indie games showcase have not been announced as of yet.

The broadcast goes live on Friday, March 26 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Twitch and Xbox's Twitch channels. There will also be announcements for indies coming to Xbox and Game Pass.