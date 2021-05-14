The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox 20th Anniversary Merch Is Here: Gold-Printed T-Shirts, Personalized Coffee Mugs, And More
Here's a closer look at some of the new 20th-anniversary Xbox merch available now.
It's been nearly 20 years since Microsoft launched its original Xbox, with the anniversary taking place later in November this year. Not content with waiting, Microsoft has kicked off its Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations already, which includes a new range or merchandise at the official Xbox Store. If you're looking to really show your love for Xbox, you can pick up new T-shirts, caps, and more for the special event. You can take a closer look at some of the new 20th-anniversary merch below or browse the full collection at the Xbox Gear Store.
Halo 20th Anniversary Tee
$28
All the new merch is adorned with the Xbox 20 logo that Microsoft has splashed across all its media for the anniversary, but some of the best new items play with this a little bit. This Halo 20th Anniversary Tee is a good example of that, making sure you know what the event is for but spicing up the gold print with a silhouette of Master Chief. Since there hasn't been Halo Infinite news lately, this might be the next best thing until E3 2021. It'll be comfy, too, with the shirt made from 100% cotton.
Halo 20th Anniversary Throw Pillow
$30
The same logo is featured on a lovely black and gold throw pillow, measuring in at 18x18 inches. You can remove the case using a hidden zipper, letting you keep this collector's item as fresh as the day you bought it. Also included in the Halo-themed portion of the collection is a gloriously gold mug, and a laser-engraved tumbler that looks more like a flask than anything.
Xbox 20th Anniversary Tee
$28
If you're just looking for something a bit more simple and classic, the Xbox 20th Anniversary Tee ditches the Halo protagonist for the standard green Xbox logo, printed on a plain black shirt. This shirt is also made from 100% cotton like the Master Chief one above, so you don't have to worry about compromising on quality for the style. This logo is also featured on a 20th Anniversary Trucker Hat and a Premium Tote Bag.
Xbox 20th Anniversary Mugs
$15 each
If you're looking for a new vessel for your coffee (or tea, no judgment here), the new black-and-green Xbox 20th Anniversary Mug will certainly fit the bill. You can personalize it with your name or GamerTag too, making sure no one steals it from the office kitchen. It'll hold 11oz of your beverage of choice, and it's both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. For those who prefer the look of the golden Halo design, you can also get it on a mug for the same price.
If you're new to the Xbox family, you can also benefit from a returning deal on Xbox Game Pass. Grab a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate (that includes access on Xbox and PC) for just $1 directly from Microsoft. That gives you access to over 300 games across both platforms, including new additions like FIFA 21, Red Dead Online, and the Double Fine classic Psychonauts.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Resident Evil Village And Mass Effect Discounts, Star Wars Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Last Chance: Horizon Zero Dawn Free On PS4 And PS5 Until Tonight
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation