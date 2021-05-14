Xbox 20th Anniversary Merch Is Here: Gold-Printed T-Shirts, Personalized Coffee Mugs, And More

It's been nearly 20 years since Microsoft launched its original Xbox, with the anniversary taking place later in November this year. Not content with waiting, Microsoft has kicked off its Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations already, which includes a new range or merchandise at the official Xbox Store. If you're looking to really show your love for Xbox, you can pick up new T-shirts, caps, and more for the special event. You can take a closer look at some of the new 20th-anniversary merch below or browse the full collection at the Xbox Gear Store.

If you're new to the Xbox family, you can also benefit from a returning deal on Xbox Game Pass. Grab a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate (that includes access on Xbox and PC) for just $1 directly from Microsoft. That gives you access to over 300 games across both platforms, including new additions like FIFA 21, Red Dead Online, and the Double Fine classic Psychonauts.