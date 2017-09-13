X-Men Spinoff The New Mutants' Logo Revealed In On-Set Image

While last year's X-Men: Apocalypse wasn't quite the same level of hit as its predecessors, there's no denying that as a franchise, X-Men is still extremely popular. Deadpool and Logan were hugely successful, and there are no fewer than three more movies currently in production.

One of these is The New Mutants, and as it nears the end of filming, director Josh Boone has released a new image from the set. It doesn't give much away, but does reveal the film's logo--a bloodstained spin on the classic logo from Marvel's comic books. Check it out below:

Last week shooting #newmutants A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on April 13, 2018. It stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why), and Alice Braga (Elysium).

In an interview earlier this year, Boone revealed that The New Mutants is not a standard superhero movie: "We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe," he said. "There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different."

This isn't the first time that we've heard that The New Mutants might be going in a different direction from the main X-Men films. Last year, ComingSoon suggested it would be a "teen horror movie," while X-Men producer Simon Kinberg said that it would have "its own unique, original voice."

In related news, both X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Deadpool 2 are also currently shooting. The latter was marked with tragedy last month, when an on-set accident caused the death of stunt driver Joi 'SJ' Harris.