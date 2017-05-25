X-Men Spinoff New Mutants Will Be A "Horror Movie," Director Says

There are several movies in the X-Men universe currently in development, and the first to hit screens will be the The New Mutants. Although the film will focus upon a group of teenage mutants, director Josh Boone has revealed that it is not going to be a standard superhero movie.

Speaking to EW, Boone said: "We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different."

While Boone wouldn't reveal any further details about the movie, EW's sources provided a short synopsis: "Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their past. They aren't out to save the world--they're just trying to save themselves."

This isn't the first time that we've heard that The New Mutants might be going in a different direction from the main X-Men films. Last year, ComingSoon suggested it would be a "teen horror movie," while X-Men producer Simon Kinberg said that it would have "its own unique, original voice."

In December, an animatic of a potential action sequence from the movie was released, the authenticity of which was confirmed by Boone.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) would star, playing Wolfsbane and Magik respectively. While no further cast have been announced, EW states that Henry Zaga, who appeared in the recent Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, is to play Sunspot.

The New Mutants starts shooting in July and hits theaters on April 13, 2018.