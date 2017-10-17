WWE's New Funko Pop Toys Include Braun Strowman, The Rock, And More

Funko's WWE universe is growing with the announcement of several new Pop vinyl figures, being added to an already extensive collection. The new line of toys not only includes two of today's hottest WWE superstars but also steps back in time for retro versions of two wrestling legends.

First up, Braun Strowman gets his own figure. The announcement of his toy comes on the heels of his fight against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and days before he steps into the ring to fight the reunited Shield at WWE's TLC pay-per-view. He's joined in the wave by current Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who will be defending her championship against Mickie James on the same show. These toys mark the first time either superstar has been featured in the Funko Pop line of figures.

Meanwhile, when it comes to rarities, Funko is looking to The Rock and Razor Ramon to bolster the collection. There will be a standard figure for each wrestler--The Rock in one of his "$500 shirts" and Ramon in his classic attire. However, the line will also include chase variants for each, with The Rock wearing yet another of his fancy shirts, while Ramon is dressed in his NWO attire. This isn't The Rock's first Funko Pop toy--his earlier toy resembled his current look--Razor is a new addition to the series, though.

The figures are scheduled to be released in December, so plan your holiday shopping accordingly.