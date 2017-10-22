WWE TLC 2017: Final Results

It's time for tables, ladders, and chairs--oh my! The Raw brand-exclusive event hits the WWE Network at PPV today, and while two of the matches had to be changed because of illness, it ended up being for the better, as Kurt Angle returns to the ring for the first time since 2006.

TLC comes to the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As of this time, there is one match appearing on the Kickoff Show, which starts one hour prior to the main card. In total, there are seven matches on the card.

Aside from Kurt Angle making his first appearance in over a decade, one of the biggest matches of the night is Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles. Originally, Balor was going to fight Bray Wyatt, but because of an illness, The Demon will take on The Phenomenal One for the first time in WWE. Both men led the New Japan stable Bullet Club prior to coming over to WWE. In addition, TLC is the debut of Asuka, who held the NXT Women's Championship for over 500 days and currently has a win-streak longer than Goldberg, who dominated the late-'90s.

Here's the card lineup for the event:

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox KICKOFF SHOW

Asuka vs. Emma

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James (For the Raw Women's Championship)

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

The Demon vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Kurt Angle vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Cesaro, & Sheamus (TLC Handicap Match)

The Kickoff Show starts on the WWE Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT today, October 22. It's followed by the TLC event itself at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network.

In case you're not caught up, don't worry; we put the final results in spoiler blocks.

Kickoff Show

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Banks wins by submission at 10:12.

Main Card

Asuka vs. Emma

Asuka wins by submission at 9:26.

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick

Alexander pins Kendrick at 7:52.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James (For the Raw Women's Championship)

Bliss pins James at 11:23.

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

Enzo wins by pin at 8:50.

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

Balor wins by pin at 18:14.

Jason Jordan vs. Elias

Jordan wins by pin at 8:47.

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Kurt Angle vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Cesaro, & Sheamus (TLC Handicap Match)

Shield wins by pin at 35:26.