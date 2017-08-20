WWE Summerslam 2017 Results - Live Match Updates

Summerslam is here today, and both Raw and Smackdown's rosters are appearing on a PPV together for the first time since Wrestlemania. The stacked summer event features 12 matches and will have an early start time to accommodate them all. Below, you'll be able to see updates for each match as they happen.

Summerslam returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the third year in a row. As of this time, there are two matches appearing on the Kickoff Show.

Every WWE title--aside from the Intercontinental Championship--is on the line at Summerslam, which means there will be eight championship bouts during the show. The big match of the evening is the Fatal-Four Way for the Universal Championship between Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Brock Lesnar.

You can check out our predictions for the event here.

Here's the card lineup for the event:

Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville (For the Cruiserweight Championship)-- KICKOFF SHOW

The New Day (c) vs. The Usos (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championship)-- KICKOFF SHOW

Big Show vs. Big Cass (Enzo Suspended In A Shark Cage)

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (For the Raw Tag Team Championships)

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks (For the Raw Women's Championship)

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya (For the Smackdown Women's Championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon As Guest Referee for the United States Championship)

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (For the WWE Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman (For the Universal Championship)

The Kickoff Show starts on the WWE Network at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT today, August 20. It's followed by the Summerslam event itself at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the WWE Network.

In case you're not caught up, don't worry; we put the final results in spoiler blocks.