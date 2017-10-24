WWE Star Roddy Piper's Life Remembered In New Documentary

Wrestling legend Roderick George Toombs, better known as "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, passed away in 2015 quite suddenly, which was a shock to the wrestling fan community. Now, two years later, a documentary about Roddy Piper's life and work--inside and outside the ring--is available online: Roddy Piper: In His Own Words.

The recently released documentary, which you can watch for $8 on the Nine Legends website, dives into the 40-year career of Piper in both WWE and WCW, and as well as his role in the John Carpenter classic They Live. Nine Legends gave GameSpot an outtake--as seen above--of Piper's take on Hulk Hogan taking on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. You can check out the full trailer for the doc below.

In addition to Roddy Piper: In His Own Words, the $8 price of admission also gets you access to the film Nine Legends, which revolves around interviews with Goldberg, Bret Hart, Mike Tyson, Chris Jericho, Dynamite Kid, Amy Dumas (Lita), Rob Van Dam, Ted DiBiase, and Randy Couture. A percentage of the sales go to Doernbecher Children Hospital in Portland, Oregon, which Piper worked with on numerous occasions and had a special place in his heart.

Roddy Piper was one of the greatest heels--or bad guys--of all time. He was best known for his work in WWE during his segment "Piper's Pit," where Roddy interviewed other stars, which usually led to brawls or a coconut being smashed on someone's head. In 2005, Piper was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Ric Flair. During his speech, Piper recounted moments from his career, in a way only he could. He made fun of his stint in rehab, and some of his failures in the ring, with a huge smile on his face while making the crowd laugh.