WWE No Mercy 2017 Results - Live Match Updates

No Mercy is here today, and the Raw brand-exclusive event pits two monsters against each other in what is sure to be a wildly unpredictable main event. The September PPV features eight matches, five of which will be for WWE titles. Below, you'll be able to see updates for each match as they happen.

No Mercy comes to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. As of this time, there is one match appearing on the Kickoff Show, which starts one hour prior to the main card.

There are two matches that have been primarily the focus for No Mercy: John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. There are no additional stipulations for these matches, but without a doubt, something extraordinary is bound to happened, especially with Strowman's match.

You can check out our predictions for the event here.

Here's the card lineup for the event:

Apollo Crews vs. Elias KICKOFF SHOW

The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan (For the Intercontinental Championship)

Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

Emma vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax (For the Raw Women's Championship)

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Bar (For the Raw Tag Team Championship)

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman (For the Universal Championship)

The Kickoff Show starts on the WWE Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT today, September 24. It's followed by the No Mercy event itself at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network.

In case you're not caught up, don't worry; we put the final results in spoiler blocks.

Kickoff Show

Updating...