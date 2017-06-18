WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Results - Live Match Updates

The Smackdown brand-exclusive event Money in the Bank (MitB) is coming to PPV and the WWE Network today. This event features not one, but two Money in the Bank ladder matches.

MitB takes place at the the Scottrade Center in Saint Loius, Missouri. There are six matches on the card, one of which will take place on the Kickoff Show.

The biggest thing to check out on the show is the first-ever women's Money in the Bank match, featuring five Smackdown superstars. If you pay attention to the rumormill, there will supposedly be a surprise before the match begins.

You can check out our predictions for the event here.

Here's the card lineup for the event:

The Hype Bros vs. The Colons (Kickoff Match)

Naomi (c) vs. Lana (For the Smackdown Women's Championship)

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

Tamina, Natalya, Charlotte, Carmella, and Becky Lynch (Money in the Bank match)

Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank match)

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton (For the Heavyweight Championship)

The Kickoff Show starts on the WWE Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT today, June 18. It's followed by the Money in the Bank event itself at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network.

In case you're not caught up, don't worry; we put the final results in spoiler blocks.

Kickoff Show

The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

Match in progress

Updating...