WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results - Live Match Updates

The Raw brand-exclusive event Great Balls of Fire, named after a Jerry Lee Lewis song from 60 years ago, is coming to PPV and the WWE Network today. There will be, believe it or not, five title defenses during the event, which has an incredibly stacked card.

Great Balls of Fire takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. There are eight matches on the card, one of which will take place on the Kickoff Show.

Brock Lesnar returns to defend his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe, and on the undercard, once teammates Enzo Amore and Big Cass face each other in the ring after breaking up as a tag team.

You can check out our predictions for the event here.

Here's the card lineup for the event:

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (Kickoff Match for the Cruiserweight Championship)

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz (30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship)

The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose (for the Intercontinental Championship)

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks (for the Raw Women's Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Ambulance Match)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe (for the Universal Championship)

The Kickoff Show starts on the WWE Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT today, July 9. It's followed by the Great Balls of Fire event itself at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network.

In case you're not caught up, don't worry; we put the final results in spoiler blocks.

Kickoff Show

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

(Kickoff Match for the Cruiserweight Championship)

Neville wins by pinfall at 11:34.

Updating...