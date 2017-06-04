WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Results - Live Match Updates

Things are about to get extreme with WWE's event Extreme Rules, coming to PPV and the WWE Network today. All but one of Raw's titles are being defended, and this show will feature a battle for the tag team championships inside a steel cage.

Extreme Rules takes place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. There are only six matches on the card, and none have been announced for the Kickoff show.

The main event has five of Raw's biggest superstars battling for a number one contender spot in an extreme rules match.

Here's the card lineup for the event:

Rich Swann & Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar & Alicia Fox (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries (Submission Match for the Cruiserweight Championship)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley (Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the Raw Women's Championship)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz (for the Intercontinental Championship)

The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (Steel Cage Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe (Extreme Rules Match winner becomes No. 1 Contender for the Universal Title)

The Kickoff Show starts on the WWE Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT today, June 4. It's followed by the Extreme Rules event itself at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network.

In case you're not caught up, don't worry; we put the final results in spoiler blocks.

Notes: Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto was added to the preshow.

Kickoff Show

Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews

