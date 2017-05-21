WWE Backlash 2017 Results - Live Match Updates

The Smackdown brand-exclusive event Backlash is coming to PPV and the WWE Network today. All but one of the show's titles on the line, and it will feature the in-ring debut of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Backlash takes place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. There are eight matches on the card, one of which will take place on the Kickoff Show.

Aside from the debut of Nakamura, The Maharajah, Jinder Mahal, gets his shot at the WWE Championship when he takes on Randy Orton. You can check out our predictions for Backlash here.

Here's the card lineup for the event:

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Kickoff Match)

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowen

Naomi, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella, & Tamina

The Usos (c) vs. Breezango (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles (For the United States Championship)

Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal (For the WWE Championship)

The Kickoff Show starts on the WWE Network at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT today, May 21. It's followed by the Backlash event itself at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the WWE Network.

In case you're not caught up, don't worry; we put the final results in spoiler blocks.

Kickoff Show

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Match in progress.

Updating...