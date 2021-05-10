WWE 2K22 Will Get Regular Dev Video Updates, And The First Is Out Now

Developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K are keeping their promise to make game development more transparent by sharing regular behind-the-scenes updates on WWE 2K22's creation "over the coming weeks" on Instagram and Twitter.

The first of what is being labeled as regular content updates is now live. It features WWE 2K creative director Lynell Jinks announcing that he and his team will be giving fans a "sneak peak of the development process of [WWE] 2K22." This includes a look at motion capture work, 3D modeling and rendering, and animating.

"We're going to be holding your hand through the process of how we make WWE 2K22," Jinks said. "Because it hits different, y'all." This is also the tagline for WWE 2K22 itself.

*taps microphone* Is this thing on? 🎤 We've got lots of exclusive Behind The Scenes #WWE2K22 content coming up. Spread the word 😉 pic.twitter.com/87604jB8pb — WWE2K Dev (@WWE2Kdev) May 10, 2021

There's no confirmation on when 2K and Visual Concepts will post. The two said updates will be "frequent," with more content arriving "over the coming weeks." Both studios urged fans to check the official WWE 2K22 social channels for more information on the game.

This effort to create a more direct line of communication is likely a response to WWE 2K20, which was maligned for its glitches and quality. The debacle led 2K to pass on a WWE 2K21 entry. Despite its disastrous launch, Jinks called the process of creating WWE 2K20 without developer Yukes a "freeing experience."

WWE 2K22, the latest in the long-running wrestling simulator, was announced during Wrestlemania 37. The reveal came with a brief video of some Rey Mysterio hero shots, as well as a short game sequence of Mysterio battling Cesaro in the Raw arena. Though no other information--including release date or intended platforms--has been confirmed, 2K representatives said in an April press release that transparency is paramount.