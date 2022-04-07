WWE 2K22 Is Already On Sale For A Bargain Price

WWE 2K22 just arrived in March, but Green Man Gaming is already listing the game with a huge price cut. The deal only applies to the Steam version of WWE 2K22, but fans on PC can save $21 on their purchase from now until April 9. WWE 2K22 is significantly better than the last entry in the series, so this is a wrestling sim that is worth picking up this year, especially at this price.

WWE 2K22 (Steam) $39 (was $60) While Green Man Gaming's discount is generous, it's worth noting that only the PC version of WWE 2K22 is on sale. The price cut applies to both standard and nWo 4-Life editions, with the games listed for $39 and $77, respectively. Opting for the nWo 4-Life edition includes a bunch of in-game exclusives, such as MyFaction EVO cards for nWo members, new arenas, and one MyFaction Gold Pack. The standard edition includes just the base game--but it's currently the cheapest way to get your hands on the new release. See at Green Man Gaming (standard) See at Green Man Gaming (nWo)

The WWE 2K series took a hiatus in 2021 in an attempt to fix the flaws of WWE 2K20. It’s a move that seems to have paid off, with the game earning a 7/10 in our review--which called it a huge improvement from the previous installment.

"It's a massive step up from 2K20, improving on nearly every aspect of the long-running series," wrote critic Richard Wakeling. "The in-ring action has been reworked and improved, the variety and quality of its game modes has increased, and there's been a major decrease in the amount of unrelenting glitches afflicting each and every facet of the game. WWE 2K22 is a surprising return to form after the Shockmaster-sized disaster that was 2K20"

Green Man Gaming's discount on WWE 2K22 runs through April 9, so be sure to cash in on the savings while you can.