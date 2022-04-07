The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
WWE 2K22 Is Already On Sale For A Bargain Price
The discounts apply to both standard and nWo 4-Life editions on Steam.
WWE 2K22 just arrived in March, but Green Man Gaming is already listing the game with a huge price cut. The deal only applies to the Steam version of WWE 2K22, but fans on PC can save $21 on their purchase from now until April 9. WWE 2K22 is significantly better than the last entry in the series, so this is a wrestling sim that is worth picking up this year, especially at this price.
WWE 2K22 (Steam)
$39 (was $60)
While Green Man Gaming's discount is generous, it's worth noting that only the PC version of WWE 2K22 is on sale. The price cut applies to both standard and nWo 4-Life editions, with the games listed for $39 and $77, respectively. Opting for the nWo 4-Life edition includes a bunch of in-game exclusives, such as MyFaction EVO cards for nWo members, new arenas, and one MyFaction Gold Pack. The standard edition includes just the base game--but it's currently the cheapest way to get your hands on the new release.
The WWE 2K series took a hiatus in 2021 in an attempt to fix the flaws of WWE 2K20. It’s a move that seems to have paid off, with the game earning a 7/10 in our review--which called it a huge improvement from the previous installment.
"It's a massive step up from 2K20, improving on nearly every aspect of the long-running series," wrote critic Richard Wakeling. "The in-ring action has been reworked and improved, the variety and quality of its game modes has increased, and there's been a major decrease in the amount of unrelenting glitches afflicting each and every facet of the game. WWE 2K22 is a surprising return to form after the Shockmaster-sized disaster that was 2K20"
Green Man Gaming's discount on WWE 2K22 runs through April 9, so be sure to cash in on the savings while you can.
Back 4 Blood – Tunnels of Terror DLC Expansion Launch Trailer Ubisoft NFTs: Your Favorite Games Aren't Safe Yet | GameSpot News Tiny Tina's Wonderland Launch Trailer Everything New In Black Desert Online's Eternal Winter Expansion Rocket League Sideswipe Season 3 Trailer Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Official Accolades Trailer GUNDAM EVOLUTION - New Unit Trailer GUNDAM EXIA & MARASAI[UC] Halo Infinite | Intro Cinematic UNO Valhalla DLC: Launch Trailer Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong - 'The Night Has Come' Pre-order Trailer Watcher Chronicles - Announcement Trailer Call of Duty: Mobile - Crossover Draw
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Hundreds of Xbox Games Discounted In New Sale
- Ubisoft's Massive Spring Sale Is Live Now, Features Some Awesome Discounts
- Get Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Its Lowest Price Yet
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- PlayStation's Mega March Sale Is Live Now With Hundreds Of PS5 And PS4 Game Deals
- Series X Restock Tracker
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation