WWE 2K22 Is Adding Machine Gun Kelly As Playable Character

2K Sports has announced it is partnering with musician Machine Gun Kelly to bring him into WWE 2K22 as a playable character and to become the producer for the soundtrack.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, will come to WWE 2K22 as a playable character at some point after launch in a DLC pack. 2K did not announce a specific release date or if this will be a free or paid expansion to the game.

As for his musical contributions to WWE 2K22, Machine Gun Kelly curated the soundtrack for the game, which spans 12 songs in all. The soundtrack includes two of his own songs, "Concert for Aliens" and "Body Bag," as well as an eclectic mix of songs from other artists, including "Heartless" by The Weeknd, "Iron Fist" by Motorhead," and Wu Tang Clan's "Protect Ya Neck."

What's more, 2K announced that Machine Gun Kelly will appear in promotional videos for WWE 2K22 leading up to launch, so expect to see lots more of him going forward.

WWE 2K22 releases on March 11 for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's developed by Visual Concepts, which is also reportedly now working on a Lego racing game.

WWE 2K22 Soundtrack