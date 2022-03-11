WWE 2K22 DLC Adds WWE Legends And Logan Paul Later This Year

WWE 2K22 released this week, and as players have discovered so far, the game has a strong roster of WWE--and AEW--superstars in its lineup. If that's not enough for you, then you can look forward to upcoming DLC that will throw more WWE legends into the locker room, as well as a few icons who have had a history with the sports entertainment company.

Also, Logan Paul is going to be in the game, so it'll be interesting to see if his stats are higher than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The controversial YouTube star and amateur boxer will be at Wrestlemania this year, as he'll be joining the Miz for a tag team battle against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The other big celebrity name joining WWE 2K22 this year is Mr. T, who headlined the original Wrestlemania as Hulk Hogan's tag team partner.

One noticeable omission in the celebrity wrestler category is the lack of Bad Bunny, the famous rapper who earned acclaim for the program that he worked at the WWE. That culminated in an impressive match against The Miz and John Morrison, where he teamed up with Damien Priest to defeat the duo at Wrestlemania 37. Another celebrity who'll be added to the game in July is Machine Gun Kelly, who has his own history of WWE appearances.

Outside of the celebrity circle, the usual big names of Cactus Jack, Doink the Clown, and Yokozuna will be available in DLC packs this year. Of that lineup, there are two big superstars coming to WWE 2K22. The late Vader--who'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year--will be available in May's Most Wanted pack, and Rob Van Dam headlines the Whole Dam pack that's out in July.

Van Dam's last main appearance on WWE television was on a 2019 RAW reunion episode, and in 2021 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

You can see the full list of upcoming WWE Superstars, celebrity guests, legends, and rising NXT stars, below. Each pack can be purchased individually, or you can grab all of them through the season pass.

WWE 2K22 post-launch DLC

Banzai Pack--April 26

Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack--May 17

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack--June 7

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack--June 28

Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack--July 19

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Wrestlemania 38 will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Below, you can check out an episode of GameSpot's professional wrestling podcast Wrestle Buddies, where Chris E. Hayner and Mat Elfring discuss Vader's appearances on the sitcom Boy Meets World.