WWE 2K22 Adds The Almighty Bobby Lashley To Its Roster

2K Games' upcoming WWE 2K22 has revealed its next superstar, former WWE champion Bobby Lashley. Currently going under the moniker of "The Almighty" when he appears on RAW, Lashley will join other superstars such as Rey Mysterio--who's on the cover of WWE 2K22--Edge, and several members of WCW's New World Order.

As for how Lashley stacks up when compared to the other superstars in the game's roster? 2K Games has him rated at an impressive 91, which puts him just a single point beneath Hollywood Hulk Hogan, brother.

In a tweet promoting his appearance in WWE 2K22, Lashley explained how he originally believed that he'd have a power level of over a thousand, which in Dragon Ball Z scaling would technically make him weaker than Raditz when he fought Goku. We don't make the rules around here.

"I told 2K to make my rating a thousand… but they said they couldn't," Lashley said.

The roster for WWE 2K22 will feature performers from RAW, Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, and WCW, with the latest trailer teasing Bianca Belair, Big E, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and many more. As for which superstars won't be making the cut, you can check out our features on every WWE superstar released in 2021 and every WWE superstar released in 2022 so far.

GameSpot's Wrestle Buddies, Mat Elfring and Chris E. Hayner, attended the 2K Games press event recently where they spoke to Rey Mysterio about being on the cover of WWE 2K22. To catch up on that and the podcast tag team's wishlist for what they want to see in WWE 2K22 when it releases on March 11, you can listen to the latest episode of Wrestle Buddies below.