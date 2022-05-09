WWE 2K20 And WWE 2K19 Servers Will Shut Down Soon

The two older WWE games will have their servers shut down in order to focus on supporting WWE 2K22.

By on

Comments

Fans of WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20 will have to start thinking about upgrading to the latest game if they want to keep playing online, with 2K announcing that support for the older games' online features will be shut down at the end of June. The studio has said that the reason for sunsetting the older games is so it can focus on supporting this year's release, WWE 2K22.

The servers will be shut down on June 30, 2022, at which point all online functions for both WWE 2K19 and 2K20 will be unavailable--this includes online matches, downloading or uploading community-created content, and everything else that requires a connection to the servers.

While WWE 2K20 was poorly received, criticized for being buggy and unambitious compared to previous games, WWE 2K19 still has its fans. Many players stuck to the older game even after 2K20's release, letting it carry them all the way to 2K22's release earlier this year, with the franchise skipping a 2021 installment to spend the time on getting the next game right.

For now, 2K19 fans have a bit over a month and a half to download any community creations they want to keep on their accounts. WWE 2K22 meanwhile has been hailed as a huge improvement on 2K20, if still not a masterpiece in its own right. GameSpot's 2K22 review scored it a 7/10, saying "there are still failings when it comes to multi-person matches, and not all of the new modes are particularly engaging, but 2K22 establishes a solid foundation for the future."

