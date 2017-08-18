WWE 2K18's Soundtrack Was Selected By The Rock

Yesterday, WWE fans got a look at 46 of the superstars and legends who'll appear in WWE 2K18's extensive roster. Today, 2K Sports shared the list of songs that make up the game's soundtrack, which was curated by a notable WWE Hall of Famer.

The publisher revealed that WWE legend and box office star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson served as the executive producer of WWE 2K18's soundtrack. The superstar personally picked 11 songs of various genres, from rock and hip-hop to soul. The full list of tracks includes:

Blues Brothers – "Soul Man"

Boston – "Smokin'"

Bruno Mars – "Runaway Baby"

Disturbed – "Down With The Sickness"

Eazy-E – "Boyz-N-The-Hood"

George Thorogood & The Destroyers – "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer"

Joe Walsh – "Rocky Mountain Way"

Kanye West – "Black Skinhead"

Kid Rock – "You Never Met a White Boy Quite Like Me"

Mayday (feat. Tech Nine) – "Last One Standing"

Tech Nine (feat. Krizz Kaliko, Serj Tankian) – "Straight Out The Gate"

The Rock says these songs were chosen because they are "some of [his] personal favorites to workout and get hyped to." Fans who'd like to listen to the soundtrack can stream it now on Apple Music.

WWE 2K18 releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 17. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch sometime this fall, making it the first WWE title in five years to release on a Nintendo console. The game will be available in Deluxe and Collector's Editions, as well as a special John Cena-themed Cena (Nuff) Edition, which includes a copy of the game, its season pass, a John Cena action figure, and other bonuses.