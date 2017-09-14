WWE 2K18's Expanded MyCareer Mode Detailed

This year's installment in WWE's annual game series, WWE 2K18, is quickly approaching its release, and 2K Sports continues to reveal new information about the wrestling title. Today, the publisher shared some details about WWE 2K18's expanded MyCareer mode.

In a post on the game's website, MyCareer designer Ramelle Ballesca shared insight into how the development team improved the mode for this year's title. "[A]t the end of each WWE 2K iteration, we take a long and hard look at what our fans want in future MyCareer offerings," Ballesca wrote. "The two things that stood out most to us following WWE 2K17 were the lack of free-roaming backstage and a shift back to telling a compelling story through self-created WWE Superstars."

To that end, 2K has given players two very distinct paths they can pursue in MyCareer mode: Company Man or Fan Favorite. "Going down the Company Man path means you're all about helping the general managers (GMs) get what they want out of the roster on any given show," Ballesca says. "This involves conspiring with the GMs backstage, ambushing other WWE Superstars in the locker room or during their interviews, and basically doing whatever it takes to maintain that GM's power, both in the ring and backstage."

The Fan Favorite path, on the other hand, is earned through your in-ring work and performance. "This route involves earning [WWE Superstars'] respect by taking on different match types--night-in and night-out," Ballesca wrote. "If you earn their respect, they'll start to give you in-ring bonuses for your matches and promos. If you become the complete package--the guy who can walk the walk and talk the talk like Stone Cold Steve Austin or John Cena--you’ll be able to have your own customized WWE Championship or Universal Championship."

2K is also adding a free-roaming backstage, which gives players much greater freedom in how they approach their virtual wrestling careers. "Rather than looking at menus to determine who you should align with or who you want to make your rival, you can simply go talk to them or ambush them backstage," Ballesca says. The game also expands on last year's promo generator with new animations and an improved combo system.

WWE 2K18 releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 13. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch sometime this fall, making it the first WWE game in five years to release for a Nintendo console. You can see a gallery of all the confirmed wrestlers in WWE 2K18 here. The game's soundtrack was also personally selected by WWE legend The Rock.