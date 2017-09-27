WWE 2K18 Season Pass And DLC Detailed

2K Sports has announced its DLC plans for WWE 2K18. The publisher will offer a slate of additional content for the wrestling game following its release, including new wrestlers, moves, and more.

Five themed DLC packs are scheduled to arrive throughout late 2017 and early 2018 and introduce many new and iconic wrestlers to the game. The Enduring Icons Pack adds WWE Legends The Hardy Boyz, Beth Phoenix, and the Rock 'n' Roll Express, while the NXT Generation Pack brings Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, and other NXT stars to the roster. You can find the price and contents of each pack, with 2K's descriptions, below.

Accelerator Pack -- $5

Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content)

Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product

Enduring Icons Pack -- $10

The Hardy Boyz

Beth Phoenix

The Rock 'n' Roll Express

MyPlayer Kick Start Pack -- $10

Players will gain access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer mode

Players can also unlock all clothing made available at launch that provides attribute boosts in MyCareer

New Moves Pack -- $4

Tie Breaker

Crash Landing

Pumphandle Death Valley Driver

Swinging Sleeper Slam

NXT Generation Pack -- $10

Aleister Black

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Lars Sullivan

Ruby Riot

2K is also offering a Season Pass for WWE 2K18. The Season Pass runs for $30 and gives you access to all five of the game's upcoming DLC packs once each one is released.

WWE 2K18 launches for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 17. 2K recently confirmed that the PC release will also arrive on the same day. A Nintendo Switch version is on the way as well sometime this fall. Pre-ordering the title will get you WWE Legend Kurt Angle as a bonus character, and those who reserve the game's Deluxe edition can start playing four days early, on October 13.