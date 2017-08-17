WWE 2K18 Roster Adds 46 Characters, New Screenshots Released

This year's upcoming WWE title, WWE 2K18, will boast the largest roster of playable characters in the series to date. While 2K Sports hasn't specified just how many superstars it will consist of, today the publisher revealed 46 wrestlers who'll be playable in the game. This is just the "first installment" of character reveals it'll be announcing in the run up to the title's release.

As expected, the list of confirmed characters is comprised heavily of current WWE superstars, such as Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Akira Tozawa. 2K has also confirmed several WWE Legends that'll appear on the roster, including Andre the Giant, Big Bossman, British Bulldog, Diamond Dallas Page, and the Undertaker. You can see the full confirmed WWE 2K18 roster here.

These wrestlers join the handful of superstars who have already been announced, including cover star Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rob Van Dam, and Batista. WWE Legend and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will be offered as a DLC bonus to those who pre-order the game.

WWE 2K18 releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 17. The game was also announced for Nintendo Switch, making it the first WWE title to release on a Nintendo console in five years. That version, however, will launch at some unspecified point in Fall 2017. 2K Sports recently detailed the John Cena-themed Cena (Nuff) Edition, which includes a copy of the game, its season pass, a figure of John Cena, and more. The game will also be available in Deluxe and Collector's Editions.