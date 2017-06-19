WWE 2K18 Release Date, Cover Star, And Special Editions Revealed

A number of details about this year's annual WWE game, WWE 2K18, have been revealed today. That includes the release date, special editions, and identity of the game's cover star: Seth Rollins. You can check out the cover below.

Rollins' selection seems notable given how relatively new to the company he is. Recent years have seen more firmly entrenched wrestlers grace the cover, including The Rock, Stone Cold, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena. Rollins will serve not just as the cover star, but also do whatever this line from a press release means: "Rollins will personify WWE 2K18's worldwide marketing campaign--Be Like No One--which invites players to explore Rollins' identity, as well as those of several other WWE Superstars, while learning more about the game."

WWE 2K18 launches on October 17 for PS4 and Xbox One. In addition to the standard version of the game, two special editions will be available. For now, WWE and 2K are only really talking about the Deluxe edition, which consists of a copy of the game with special packaging, the season pass, pre-order bonus digital content, and Collector's edition digital content. The specifics of those last three items will be revealed later this summer, along with the details of the Collector's edition.

Pre-ordering either the Deluxe or Collector's edition will get you access to the game four days earlier, starting on October 13. The Deluxe edition will be sold both physically and digitally, while the Collector's edition--whatever it may consist of--is physical-only.