WWE 2K18 Out Now For Some PS4 And Xbox One Players

WWE 2K18 officially launches next week, but some PS4 and Xbox One players can start playing this year's wrestling game a little early. Those who purchase the Deluxe edition can access the title starting today, October 13.

WWE 2K18 is the latest in 2K Sports' annual WWE franchise. Along with a soundtrack curated by The Rock, this installment features a number of improvements over last year's iteration, including eight-man matches and an expanded MyCareer mode and free-roaming backstage. It also boasts the largest playable roster in a WWE game to date, with nearly 200 current and classic wrestlers to choose from--including the man, the myth, the legend himself, KFC's Colonel Sanders.

2K Sports has also announced a slate of downloadable content that will be released for the title. Five different themed WWE 2K18 DLC packs are on the way throughout late 2017 and early 2018, which will add new moves, iconic wrestlers like the Hardy Boyz, and more to this year's wrestling game.

WWE 2K18 releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17, with a Nintendo Switch version also slated to arrive sometime this fall. Those who pre-ordered any edition of the game will receive WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as a bonus playable character.