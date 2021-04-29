Wreckfest On PS5 Is PS Plus Exclusive Until June 1
You can't buy the game on its own until the PS Plus period is up, should you want to, for some reason.
If you don't have PlayStation Plus, you're going to have to wait nearly a month longer than everyone else before you can play Wreckfest on PS5. Like Destruction AllStars, the game will be exclusive to the service on PS5 until its originally announced June 1 release date.
When asked by GameSpot why the release date in trailers and promotional material was still June 1, a THQ Nordic representative said the game's PS5 version would be a PS Plus exclusive from May 4 until June 1, at which point it will be available to everyone for purchase. This also goes for the PS4 to PS5 upgrade, which you can only get from June 1 onward. Of course, if you have a PS Plus subscription, you'll get the PS5 version for free anyway, so it's a bit of a moot point.
A spiritual successor to the FlatOut series, Wreckfest first released for PC back in 2018 before coming to consoles the following year. An Xbox Series X|S version is also in the works, but it doesn't have a release date yet, and the PS Plus inclusion for the PS5 version means it will have a bit of a head start in terms of attracting players.
Wreckfest was revealed this week as one of May's free PS Plus games, being the only PS5 game alongside the PS4 titles Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep. All three are playable on PS5, as are the vast majority of PS4 games, though there are a few exceptions that won't work as well as games that do work but with some technical glitches.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation