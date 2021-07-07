WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Is Becoming A Pandemic Style Board Game

World of Warcraft's Lich King loves a good plague, which makes the game's Wrath of the Lich King expansion the perfect fit for a Pandemic style board game.

Announced today via a teaser trailer, the upcoming WoW: Wrath of the Lich King board game from Z-Man Games will be the first officially licensed Pandemic System game, which are tabletop games which use systems from the popular Pandemic board game series but are not set in the world of Pandemic or Pandemic Legacy. Other previous games to use the Pandemic System include Pandemic: Reign of Cthulhu and Pandemic: Fall of Rome.

The teaser trailer doesn't provide many actual details on how the game will play, but does provide a good glimpse of the game board (a nicely rendered map of Northrend) and some nicely detailed miniatures fans can expect to come with the game.

Pandemic games are cooperative board games where players in various roles like medic, scientist, or quarantine specialist attempt to stop various, well, pandemics, from ravaging the world. It looks like the Wrath of the Lich King board game will include various heroes of Azeroth like Thrall, Sylvanas Windrunner, and Varian Wrynn, so perhaps they will play a similar role to that of regular Pandemic's real-world heroes in helping to stop the undead plague from spreading to the rest of Azeroth and defeating the Lich King.

Z-Man Games says more information about the board game will be coming soon. It's a little strange that a 12-year-old WoW expansion is getting a board game adaptation, but if WoW Classic has taught us anything, it's that what's old is new again. In WoW video game news, the MMO's latest raid has divided fans over the fate of Sylvanas, while Horde PvP players of Burning Crusade Classic are struggling with queue times so long that Blizzard began testing same-faction Battlegrounds.