WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Pre-Patch Starts August 30

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch will arrive August 30 and will allow players to create Death Knights, level up the new Inscription profession, and more.

Blizzard has outlined the pre-patch schedule in a new blog post. Come August 30, all existing Burning Crusade Classic servers will be converted into Wrath of the Lich King Classic servers. In addition to Death Knights and Inscription, the patch will also introduce the achievement system and introduce major changes to each of the game's classes.

The journey to Northrend begins August 30.

Alongside details about the pre-patch, Blizzard has outlined when the expansion's first raids and arena season will begin. Arena season 5 will launch October 4, with the expansion's opening raids of Naxxramas, the Obsidian Sanctum, and The Eye of Eternity unlocking October 6.

It seems Blizzard may have learned from the release of Burning Crusade Classic and its pre-patch, which was only two weeks long and was criticized by players for being too short. That didn't give players much time to level their new Blood Elf or Draenei characters.

That won't be the case this time around. The longer pre-patch length, combined with the current Joyous Journeys event which boosts XP gains by 50% and lasts until Wrath of the Lich King Classic's launch, should make it so anyone interested in leveling a Death Knight ahead of September 26 will be able to do so.

Though the release schedule for the re-release of WoW's most popular expansion is now set in stone, Blizzard still hasn't issued a definitive release date for the MMORPG's upcoming new expansion, Dragonflight, which to many players' surprise, is still slated to arrive sometime before the end of 2022.