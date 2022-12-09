WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Players Will Soon Enjoy A 50% XP Boost

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will soon benefit from a 50% XP boost starting on December 13.

The event, called Joyous Journeys, increases all XP gains, whether it's from killing monsters or turning in quests, up to the expansion's max level of 80. A similar event ran prior to Wrath of the Lich King Classic's September 26 release, allowing players to speed-level new characters or level-up the expansion's new Death Knight class prior to the expansion's launch.

This latest event will last until January 16, 2023, giving players over a month of increased XP gains. As Blizzard notes, the event is a "great time to finish leveling a character, create a new one, or invite friends to join you in your adventures." Unlike modern WoW, where hitting max level in a new expansion can take mere hours, leveling in WoW Classic is a much longer process often measured in days of playtime as opposed to an afternoon.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic's launch didn't go smoothly at first, with massive server queues forcing many players to wait for hours before getting to log in for the first week or two of the expansion. Those issues have largely been resolved now that Wrath of the Lich King Classic has been live for over two months.

Blizzard has not yet announced when the expansion's first major patch, Secrets of Ulduar, will be released, but when it does, it will sport some significant changes. Alongside the Ulduar raid, new, harder versions of Heroic dungeons called Titan Rune dungeons will be introduced that will reward raid-quality loot.

In other WoW news, the modern version of the game just received its latest expansion in the form of Dragonflight. Blizzard is offering various Twitch drops for those who tune in to watch Dragonflight content on Twitch, with the expansion's first raid set to release on the week of December 12. In GameSpot's Dragonflight review in progress, we called the latest expansion for Blizzard's longrunning MMO "both familiar and fresh at the same time" and came away impressed at how it overhauls old systems like talents and professions.