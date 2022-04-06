WoW Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Is Looking Increasingly Likely

World of Warcraft may soon receive Wrath of the Lich King Classic servers, if the discovery of a logo for the beloved expansion in the latest WoW Classic public test realm build and a recent Blizzard survey are any indications.

Via Wowhead, WoW Classic Season of Mastery patch 1.14.3.43086 on the game's public test realm includes a file that is the logo for Wrath of the Lich King. It should be noted that the logo in question is the original expansion logo, and does not include the word "Classic" as Blizzard's other old-school WoW re-releases have done.

Still, the evidence is convincing. Blizzard sent out surveys to players and members of the WoW community just a few weeks ago asking about Wrath of the Lich King and interest in a Classic version of the expansion. With the logo, survey, and other recently discovered files for Wrath of the Lich King specific tweaks to the game's interface taken all together, it certainly looks like players could be creating Death Knights, exploring Northrend, and confronting Arthas sooner rather than later.

That would make sense, as Burning Crusade Classic is nearing the end of its content cycle. The Classic version of the game's first expansion just received its Gods of Zul'Aman update, meaning there is one major patch, Fury of the Sunwell, left to go. After that, it would be a no-brainer to have players continue their Classic journey by introducing a Classic version of Wrath of the Lich King, which still stands tall as the game's most popular expansion. It was during Wrath of the Lich King in 2010, just a few months prior to the release of the game's Cataclysm expansion, that subscription numbers for Blizzard's MMORPG peaked at over 12 million.

WoW Classic and Burning Crusade Classic are both included in the game's monthly subscription fee, which is also required to play the latest Shadowlands expansion, assuming players have purchased it. With BlizzCon canceled this year, it's unclear when Wrath of the Lich King Classic might be announced. Blizzard will be revealing the new WoW expansion on April 19, which might be called Dragonflight.