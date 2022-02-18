WoW Shadowlands Eternity's End Update: Full Patch Notes Released

World of Warcraft's Eternity's End update is right around the corner, and will see players finally confront the Jailer and (it seems safe to assume) save Azeroth from certain annihilation once again. But that doesn't mean kicking down the doors of the new Sepulcher of the First Ones raid will be the only thing to do in patch 9.2.

As detailed in the official patch notes, there looks to be plenty of other new additions for players to check out come the update's release on February 22. A new zone, Zereth Mortis, will take center stage, and it's there players will earn reputation with a new faction, The Enlightened. Along the way they'll slowly unlock the secrets of an ancient language, which will in turn unlock new activities, daily quests, and rewards in the zone. Using the Protoform Synthesis system, players will be able to craft new pets and mounts.

For those more interested in PvP, Eternity's End introduces a new PvP arena, the Maldraxxus Coliseum, as well as a new Brawl. Called Solo Shuffle, the Brawl will place solo queue players into teams of three, with the members of each team changing each round. Eternity's End will also mark the start of Shadowlands Season 3, with new Arena and Mythic+ seasons and all the rewards those entail.

There are more one-off additions unrelated to Shadowlands as part of the update as well that are worth mentioning. For example, a new attraction will come to the Darkmoon Faire that will see players compete in head-to-head dance battles. There's also the official inclusion of additional ability casting options--click casting and mouseover casting--that previously required players to install third party add-ons to use. No patch would be complete without balance changes, and 9.2 features plenty of those as well, with Shamans, Priests, and Death Knights in particular receiving a substantial number of tweaks.

While cross-faction play that will allow for Horde and Alliance players to group up together for the first time in the game's history was recently announced, the feature isn't coming as part of patch 9.2. Cross-faction support will instead release with patch 9.2.5, which does not currently have a release date. For the full patch 9.2 notes, check below.

WoW Patch 9.2 Eternity's End Full Patch Notes

NEW ZONE: ZERETH MORTIS

Zereth Mortis was created by the First Ones as a workshop to create afterlives. Its denizens—the automa—have built all that exists in the Shadowlands. It is a strange, otherworldly location that defies all concepts of reality or physics. The Jailer intends to use the secrets of Zereth Mortis to reshape reality and bend it to his malevolent will.

Completing various activities throughout the zone, such as map exploration, collecting hidden treasures, and finishing quest storylines will earn you an achievement, Unlocking the Secrets, that allows you to ride flying mounts in Zereth Mortis. [LEARN MORE]

NEW FACTION: THE ENLIGHTENED

The Enlightened are brokers that arrived on Zereth Mortis a long time ago. They no longer see their world in a transactional manner, but instead they treat their dwelling as a sacred place, and hope to answer to a higher calling—the pursuit of knowledge. Find common ground with The Enlightened to succeed and defend Zereth Mortis.

DECODE THE CYPHER OF THE FIRST ONES

The automa of Zereth Mortis speak in a musical language that is incomprehensible to mortal races. Team up with a curious automa sidekick in this new progression system to learn the lost language of the Progenitors and delve deeper into the secrets of Zereth Mortis, unlocking an array of new zone activities, daily quests, events, and rewards.

PROTOFORM SYNTHESIS

The Forge of the Afterlives is a powerful instrument of creation, and all that remains of the First Ones. Just as it serves to create new realms for the Shadowlands, Synthesis Forges have been used to create the new entities that populate those realms. Now you’ll be able to use them to craft your own mounts and battle pets. [LEARN MORE]

NEW RAID: SEPULCHER OF THE FIRST ONES

Deep in the Sepulcher of the First Ones lies the key to unlock the Jailer's plans. Gather the power of the First Ones as you pursue Zovaal into the Sepulcher and fight through his forces—but first, you must face Anduin, and discover a way to resist the Jailer's terrifying Domination magic.

Sepulcher of the First Ones will open its doors March 1 on Normal and Heroic difficulties, and March 8 on Mythic and Raid Finder (Wing 1) difficulties. [LEARN MORE]

PROGENITOR CLASS ARMOR SET

Harness the power of the First Ones by collecting distinctive class armor sets via raids, PvP, or Mythic+ dungeons. The Progenitor armor set will grant your character new abilities based on your specialization, and includes a helm, shoulders, chest, gauntlets, and leggings with 2 set bonuses. The first set bonus is unlocked when two set pieces are equipped, and the second bonus is unlocked when four set pieces are equipped.

NEW BRAWL: SOLO SHUFFLE

The Solo Shuffle brawl pits six players (two healers, four damage dealers) against each other in exciting 3v3 Arena matches. As the name implies, you can only queue for this brawl solo. Play a series of short matches as teams are shuffled and earn rewards based on your performance. [LEARN MORE]

NEW ARENA: MALDRAXXUS COLISEUM

For eons, the Necrolords of Maldraxxus honed their craft at the Maldraxxus Coliseum in the Theater of Pain. Now the Arena is open to any would-be challengers—and there's no shortage of champions willing to test their mettle. Prove yourself worthy. Only the strong will survive.

SHADOWLANDS SEASON 3

Shadowlands Season 3 begins on March 1. With the new season, you'll see increased item levels for rewards and new seasonal rewards. The new seasonal rewards for PvP include a new Arena title: "Cosmic Gladiator", a new weapon illusion, new coloration of the Gladiator mount, and new Vicious mounts–Alliance and Horde themed Warstalker and Croaker.

The new seasonal Mythic+ dungeon affix is Encrypted: Enemies throughout the dungeon possess relics of the First Ones. Destroy the relics to summon the First Ones' Automa and gain powerful bonuses, based on the order in which they were destroyed. New seasonal rewards for Mythic+ include the two new titles: "the Cryptic" and "the Cryptic Hero", and a new coloration of the Mythic+ Deathwalker mount.

NEW ATTRACTION: DARKMOON DANCE COMPETITION

The Darkmoon Faire returns in March with a brand-new attraction, the Darkmoon Dance Competition! Put on your dancing shoes and head to the dance party to compete head-to-head against a rival dancer. Watch them carefully as they perform a series of stylish moves then try to match their routine without tripping over your feet.

NEW PETS, MOUNTS, ACHIEVEMENTS, AND MORE!

CHARACTERS

Added 3 new Night Elf male face options based on the 3 scowling faces, but now with a more natural and less aggressive mouth.

Vulpera's Bag of Tricks (Racial Ability) now heals up to 3 targets when cast (was uncapped).

CLASSES

DEATH KNIGHT Abomination Limb (Necrolord Ability) damage increased by 20%. Abomination's Frenzy (Necrolord Runecarving Power) now increases enemy damage taken from the Death Knight by 20% (was 10%), and enemies affected by Abomination’s Frenzy now also take increased damage from your Minions for the duration. Final Sentence (Kyrian Runecarving Power) now grants 4% damage per stack (was 3%), duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 18 seconds), and now grants the Rune and Damage buff on the initial cast of Shackle the Unworthy (and again each time it spreads). Rampant Transference (Night Fae Runecarving Power) Strength per stack of Death’s Due increased by 3% (was 2%). Convocation of the Dead (Conduit) now reduces the cooldown of Apocalypse by 1 second per Festering Wound burst at all ranks and now also increases Festering Wound damage by 15%. Eternal Hunger (Conduit) increases Minion damage by 6% (was 3%). Embrace Death (Conduit) causes Sudden Doom to increase Death Coil damage by 40% (was 35%). Brutal Grasp (Conduit) increases Abomination Limb damage by 30% (was 15%). BLOOD Fixed an issue that caused Dancing Rune Weapon's Heart Strike to deal less damage than intended. FROST Fixed an issue with Killing Machine that caused it to trigger less often than intended while Dual Wielding.

DEMON HUNTER Sinful Brand (Venthyr Ability) can no longer be overwritten by a lower duration Sinful Brand when applied via Metamorphosis. Blind Faith's (Runecarving Power) Versatility bonus is now capped at 20% Versatility.

DRUID Cheetah Travel Form has now been updated to a new and higher resolution model. Kindred Affinity’s (Kyrian Runecarving Power) stat bonus for the Druid reduced to 6% (was 8%) and the stat bonus for their partner reduced to 3% (was 8%). Sinful Hysteria (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now increases the duration of Ravenous Frenzy by 0.1 second with each application (was 0.2 seconds) and you will not be overcome by Frenzy for 3 seconds after it ends (was 5 seconds). RESTORATION All healing abilities increased by 10%. All damage abilities increased by 10%. Lifebloom healing over time increased by 12% and bloom heal increased by 20%. Nourish (Talent) healing increased by 15%. Overgrowth (Talent) mana cost reduced by 60%. Inner Peace (Talent) now has an additional effect – While channeling Tranquility, you take 20% reduced damage and are immune to knockbacks. Germination (Talent) now has an additional effect – Rejuvenation duration increased by 2 seconds.

HUNTER The following beneficial effects will now show up above the player's resource display: Bestial Wrath, Coordinated Assault, Steady Focus, and Trueshot.

MAGE Harmonic Echo (Kyrian Runecarving Power) now also echoes the damage to the primary target affected by Radiant Spark's Vulnerability. FROST Frozen Orb damage reduced by 12%. Blizzard damage reduced by 12% and reduces the cooldown of Frozen Orb by 0.25 seconds each time Blizzard deals damage (was 0.5 seconds). Comet Storm (Talent) no longer removes Winter’s Chill.

MONK Bonedust Brew's (Necrolord Ability) damage and healing effectiveness has been increased to 40% (was 35%) and the ability can no longer critically strike. Fixed an issue that allowed Bonedust Brew to be parried. Bountiful Brew (Necrolord Runecarving Power) now extends the duration of Bonedust Brew if it triggers while a target is currently afflicted by Bonedust Brew. Sinister Teachings (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now reduces the cooldown of Fallen Order by 2.5 seconds when you critically strike (was 5 seconds). Fixed an issue that caused Expel Harm to not always deal a consistent amount of damage. WINDWALKER Fixed an issue that caused Invoke Xuen, the White Tiger's Empowered Tiger Lightning ability to incorrectly doubly affect the damage of Bonedust Brew (Necrolord Ability).

PALADIN Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Ability) healing reduced by 15% for all specializations. Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Ability) can now be canceled early by pressing its button again. Radiant Embers (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now increases Ashen Hallow's duration by 50%. Cancelling your Ashen Hallow early will reduce its cooldown by up to 50%, proportional to its remaining duration. HOLY All healing abilities increased by 6%. Ashen Hallow, Hammer of Wrath, Judgment, and Holy Shock damage reduced by 12%. Avenging Wrath (Rank 3) has been removed.

PRIEST Pallid Command's (Necrolord Runecarving Power) Rattling Mage’s Unholy Bolt damage has been reduced by 40%, and Brooding Cleric’s Stitch Wounds healing has been reduced by 5%. HOLY All healing abilities increased by 10%. All damage abilities increased by 15%. Symbol of Hope cooldown reduced to 3 minutes (was 5 minutes) and channel time reduced to 4 seconds (was 5 seconds). Holy Word: Chastise damage increased by 25%. Holy Word: Serenity mana cost reduced to 2.5% (was 4%). Holy Word: Sanctify mana cost reduced to 3.5% (was 5%). Prayer Circle (Talent) now also reduces the mana cost of Prayer of Healing by 25%. Guardian Angel (Talent) now has an additional effect – When Guardian Spirit saves the target from death, it does not expire. Afterlife (Talent) now has an additional effect – As a Spirit of Redemption, you may cast Resurrection, which ends the Spirit of Redemption. Afterlife's Resurrection cast time is 6 seconds and Afterlife now prevents combat resurrections on the Priest for 30 seconds after using Resurrection. Binding Heal (Talent) has been removed. Cosmic Ripple (Talent) has been moved and replaces Binding Heal (Talent) on row 40. New Talent (Row 30): Binding Heals – 20% of Heal or Flash Heal healing on other targets also heals you.

SHAMAN Discover 2 new glyphs to change the appearance of the Ghost Wolf form: Spectral Lupine and Spectral Vulpine. Frost Shock damage increased by 40%. Flame Shock is now target capped at 6 targets. Chain Harvest (Venthyr Ability) now grants 3 Maelstrom per target hit when cast while in Elemental Specialization Elemental Conduit (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now also reduces the cooldown of Chain Harvest (Venthyr Ability) by 1 second when Flame Shock critically strikes. Splintered Elements (Necrolord Runecarving Power) now increases Haste by 10% (was 8%) for 12 seconds (was 10 seconds). Unruly Winds (Conduit) chance to trigger is now 15–50% based on item level (was 20–35%). Magma Fist (Conduit) additional critical strike chance is now 12–37.2% based on item level (was 15–25%). Focused Lightning (Conduit) damage or healing increase is now 5–12% based on item level (was 1–4.5%). Chilled to the Core (Conduit) chance to trigger is now 30–72% based on item level (was 21–35%). ELEMENTAL Icefury (Talent) now causes your next 4 Frost Shocks to deal 225% increased damage (was 300%). Fire Elemental has had the mana cost of its abilities reduced by 90% and should no longer run out of mana. Storm Elemental's (Talent) Wind Gust now lasts for the duration of the Storm Elemental (was 30 seconds). ENHANCEMENT Frost Shock and Flame Shock no longer have a shared cooldown. Crash Lightning mana cost reduced to 1% base mana (was 5.5%). Fire Nova mana cost reduced to 1% base mana (was 5.5%). Windfury Totem mana cost reduced to 1.5% base mana (was 12%). Lava Lash mana cost reduced to 0.8% base mana (was 4%). If you Lava Lash a target that has Flame Shock on them, Lava Lash will now spread Flame Shock to up to 3 nearby enemies in an 8 yard radius. If all enemies in the area are already affected with Flame Shock, it will refresh the duration of Flame Shock instead. Feral Spirit no longer shows up under the unit frame “totem timers” slots. This is to prevent too many Spirits in conjunction with other summons overflowing these slots and despawning the Spirits prematurely. Ice Strike (Talent) and Sundering (Talent) can now properly cause the Flametongue weapon damage effect. Ice Strike and Sundering are no longer able to be used while disarmed.

WARLOCK Summon Succubus has been replaced with Summon Sayaad – Randomly summon your Incubus or Succubus. Warlocks may speak to the Warlock trainers in Stormwind or Orgrimmar to enact a pact with their Incubus or Succubus, ensuring that only they are summoned. Summon Sayaad Seduction (Pet Ability) now causes the target to slowly walk towards the demon. It now also has a chance to break on damage taken, rather than always breaking on the first instance of damage. Whiplash (Pet Ability) now also causes enemies to take 1% increased damage from the Succubus or Incubus each time it strikes, stacking up to 10 times. Duration increased to 15 seconds (was 10 seconds). Contained Perpetual Explosion (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now caps the amount of bonus periodic damage it provides at 275% when hitting 10 additional targets.

WARRIOR Fixed an issue that prevented Crushing Blow from Recklessness to deal damage if the Warrior was rooted.



COVENANTS

SOULBINDS VENTHYR The root effect from Nimble Steps (Nadjia the Mistblade) now properly breaks when enough damage is taken.



DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

TAZAVESH, THE VEILED MARKET Now separated into two dungeons on Heroic and Mythic+ difficulties: Streets of Wonder and So'leah's Gambit. Mythic 0 difficulty will continue to be the full mega-dungeon experience, but for those who'd wish to skip deeper into the dungeon, Ta'piks will provide a teleport for quick travel. HYLBRANDE Players no longer channel on the Titan Console to view the Bypass Code, instead click the Titan Console to gain a debuff named Titanic Insight. Titanic Insight allows the player to see signs on the Titan Console for 15 seconds, but now you will be able to move and engage during the stage. The Titan Console can only be accessed by a single player every 15 seconds.

MISTS OF TIRNA SCITHE Drust Spiteclaw's Bloodletting now has a minimum range, and is only used on players at least 10 yards away. Drust Spiteclaw's Dying Breath now has a much smaller area of effect. A warning visual and delay has been added to allow time to play around it. Dying Breath debuff duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds), and is no longer automatically removed upon leaving combat. Developers' note: We hoped to see Dying Breath used for high-risk/high-reward plays, but players have found that the risk generally outweighed the reward. This update should make the risk more manageable & make the ability more interesting to play around. TRED'OVA Spinemaw Gorgers no longer transform into Enlightened Spinemaw Gorgers on Mythic+ difficulty.

MYTHIC+ AFFIXES NECROTIC Necrotic Wound duration is now 5 seconds (was 6 seconds).



ITEMS AND REWARDS

COSMIC FLUX A new currency for upgrading Runecarving legendaries, buying items off Enlightened brokers, and for using the new Creation Catalyst feature. Rewarded from a variety of activities in Shadowlands Season 3, such as defeating raid bosses, PvP, Mythic+, Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and Zereth Mortis activities.

CREATION CATALYST Once players fully uncover the secrets of the First Ones, the Creation Catalyst will become available. This will serve to help anyone who’s having bad luck on a particular armor slot, or to help alts quickly catch up later in the patch. The Creation Catalyst will use Cosmic Flux in combination with an appropriate non-set armor piece to create a Progenitor armor piece in that armor slot of the same item level. The armor you transform can be obtained from PvP, Mythic+, or other new Eternity’s End content. For example: The Great Vault rewards an ilvl 265 non-set chest piece. Once the Creation Catalyst is unlocked and enough Cosmic Flux has been collected, this can be used to make an ilvl 265 Progenitor armor piece that activates the set bonus. Note: If you earn a non-set armor piece before the Creation Catalyst is unlocked, we recommend hanging on to it in case you want to convert it later.

All conduits are now spread across all Shadowlands dungeons.

Three new conduit upgrade items have been added: Font of Ephemeral Power learns all Conduits and raises them to item level 226. Requires Friendly with The Enlightened. Decanter of Untapped Potential learns all Conduits and raises them to item level 239. Requires Revered with The Enlightened. Vessel of Profound Possibilities learns all Conduits and raises them to item level 278. Requires completing the Zereth Mortis campaign chapter: "Souls Entwined", and one of following achievements: Keystone Hero, Elite, or Mythic: Sepulcher of the First Ones.

Shards of Domination are now disabled in Zereth Mortis, the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid, and all PvP and dungeon content.

Mechagon Peacekeeper, Rusty Mechanocrawler, and Scrapforged Mechaspider can now soar into the sky with their unique flying animation.

Toys that change your weapon's appearance now correctly show your original enchant or illusion enchant on the new weapon.

The Weave of Warped Fates trinket now prevents the player from death (was resurrect the player on use).

PET BATTLES

New wild pets to capture in Zereth Mortis.

PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

SOLO SHUFFLE BRAWL WAR GAMES War Games can be created with the chat commands: /soloshufflewargame or /sswg <friend's BattleTag without # or numbers> <optional map name> Example: /sswg <Linxy> <nagrand> Both players must be party leaders and their party members must total to 6 and have the correct active specializations selected for a valid Solo Shuffle composition. The chat command to spectate the war game is: /invitespectatorsoloshufflematch <BattleTag of friend 1> <BattleTag of friend 2> <optional map name> Example: /invitespectatorsoloshufflematch <Linxy> <Kaivax> <nagrand> All 3 players must be party leaders. Friend 1 and friend 2's parties must be a valid shuffle composition of 6. All players in the party of the player who sends the command will be spectators and given the spectator UI in the game.

Fixed an issue that caused Disarm effects to bypass War Banner's (Arms Warrior PvP Talent) crowd-control reduction and Ultimate Form's (Plague Deviser Marileth Soulbind) crowd-control immunity.

PRIEST HOLY Fixed an issue that caused Holy Ward (PvP Talent) to be removed by a crowd-control ability while the Priest had a separate effect active that prevented crowd-controls.

SHAMAN RESTORATION The root effect from Earthgrab Totem (Talent) now properly counts absorbed damage when determining if enough damage has been taken to break the root effect.

WARLOCK AFFLICTION Deathbolt (PvP Talent) now deals its damage over 3 seconds (was immediate damage). This periodic effect cannot be dispelled. DEMONOLOGY Fixed an issue that caused Call Fel Lord's (PvP Talent) Fel Cleave to not deal damage to targets that were immune to stun effects.



PROFESSIONS

Many skinnable, mineable, and gatherable enemies can now be skinned, mined, and gathered by all the players who engaged with the enemy and have the correct gathering skill. Developers' note: In order to help make "skinning" (skinning, mining, and herb gathering of enemies) a more group friendly experience, we have adjusted skinning rules. The majority of "skinnable" enemies will now follow the normal tapping rules, and be skinnable by everyone who engaged with them and has the ability to skin them. Some weaker and very specific enemies can still only be skinned once, while some rare and powerful enemies will be skinnable by everyone who engages them and is capable.

Rare Crafted Equipment recipes now have an additional Optional Reagent slot.

NEW RECIPES Optional Reagent: Crafter's Mark IV – Set the crafted equipment to item level 233 and the required level to 60. Optional Reagent: Crafter's Mark of the First Ones – Set the crafted equipment to item level 262, required level to 60, and adds Unique Equipped: Shadowlands Crafted. Optional Crafting Reagent: Vestige of the Eternal – Increase the item level of crafted Runecarving Vessel by the equivalent of 3 ranks. ALCHEMY New Potion: Cosmic Healing Potion Optional Reagent: Sustaining Armor Polish Optional Reagent: Infusion: Corpse Purification COOKING Empty Kettle of Stone Soup – Set out a Kettle of Stone Soup, ready to fill with delicious ingredients. Contribute ingredients to finish it and feed up to 35 people in your raid or party. Spend at least 10 seconds eating to become well fed with 20 in a stat for 1 hour. New Meat: Protoflesh ENCHANTING Optional Reagent: Cosmic Protoweave Optional Reagent: Magically Regulated Automa Core ENGINEERING Optional Reagent: Pure-Air Sail Extensions Optional Reagent: Erratic Genesis Matrix FISHING New Fish: Precursor Placoderm HERBALISM Hew Herb: First Flower INSCRIPTION Vantus Rune: Sepulcher of the First Ones Contract: Enlightened Brokers JEWELCRAFTING Optional Reagent: Devourer Essence Stone Optional Reagent: Ephemera Harmonizing Stone MINING New Ore: Progenium Ore SKINNING New Hide: Protogenic Pelt TAILORING New Cloth: Silken Protofiber



QUESTS

8 new Campaign Chapters have been added.

RUNECARVING

New Legendary belt and Runecarving Power: Belt of Unity – Empowered with your current covenant's Runecarving Power that will switch freely alongside your character whenever swapping covenants. Additionally, this new Legendary can be equipped alongside another Shadowlands Legendary in a different armor slot, giving you two powerful legendary effects to boost your power. You’ll be able to obtain the Belt of Unity at the end of Chapter 7 of the Zereth Mortis campaign. If you’d like to craft the new covenant-swapping Runecarving Power on a different armor slot, a new Runecarving Memory – Memory of Unity – is available on the Enlightened reputation vendor that will let you do so.



TORGHAST, TOWER OF THE DAMNED

Four new challenging Layers have been introduced, Layers 13–16.

New Game Mode: The Jailer's Gauntlet – Run through a series of increasingly challenging encounters, across 8 floors per layer and 8 layers total to earn unique rewards.

New: Empowered Torments – Existing Torments that have increased in strength. 1 Empowered Torment will be applied to Layers 13–14, and 2 Empowered Torments will be applied to Layers 15–16.

ANIMA POWERS MONK Corrosive Dosage now stacks up to 3 times (was 5). SHAMAN Heart of the Deathseer no longer causes increased Flame Shock spreading.



USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY

NEW FEATURE: CLICK CASTING This feature allows you to cast spells by simply clicking on a unit frame. Set up your spell bindings by going to the Key Bindings menu or Interface Options > Combat.

NEW SETTING: UNIT FRAME MOUSEOVER CASTING This setting allows you to mouse over a unit frame and cast a spell on that character without targeting them. Access this setting under Interface Options > Combat.

Arena groups in Group Finder now show their party members' specialization in the mouseover tooltip.

Mythic+ Rating chat links now also show the player's highest rating from a previous season.

The quest log now displays a clock icon next to quests that have a time remaining counter.

The gold, silver, and copper coin icons have been adjusted to have more contrast from each other and the background.

