WoW's Popular Mage Tower Is Becoming A Permanent Feature

World of Warcraft's Mage Tower will be sticking around permanently, Blizzard recently confirmed.

A popular piece of solo content, the Mage Tower first debuted as part of the game's Legion expansion. Once that expansion came and went, so too did the Mage Tower and its exclusive rewards. Blizzard recently brought the tower back with new rewards as part of a limited-time Legion Timewalking event that is scheduled to occur every few months.

Soon the Mage Tower will become a permanent fixture of Azeroth.

"Having heard feedback and seen how it has played out, we agree that a personal skill challenge being available only for a short window of time every few months isn't in the spirit of these types of events," Blizzard writes. "As such, starting on the week of March 29, the Mage Tower will be accessible at any time, no longer tied to the Legion Timewalking Bonus event."

The Mage Tower features seven challenges to overcome, with a player's chosen class and specialization determining which of the encounters they'll be faced with. The rewards for success are unique armor sets, achievements, and a special Werebear form for Guardian Druids. While these aren't the original rewards that were added to the game in Legion (those are no longer available), they are inspired by them. Completing all seven challenges across various characters will earn players another achievement and an exclusive mount, the Soaring Spelltome.

WoW recently received its final content patch for its current Shadowlands expansion, Eternity's End. Patch 9.2 introduced a new zone, the expansion's final raid, and a not-so-well-received finale for the Shadowlands' new villain, the Jailer. Blizzard is set to reveal the game's next expansion on April 19, with a Warcraft mobile game set to be announced in May.