WoW Players Can Get A Recap Of Their Personal Warcraft History With A Single Tweet

Ahead of World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard and Twitter are teaming up to give players a nostalgic look-back at the journey their characters have embarked on over the past 18 years.

All it takes is a tweet. Starting today, players interested in taking part simply need to include the name of their character, the realm they are on, and their server region alongside tagging @Warcraft and using #WarcraftStory in a tweet. From there, the Twitter API and Warcraft API will find and automatically compose a "complete" history for that particular character and send it back to players in the form of a reply to the player's original tweet.

Let's have some fun today.



Tweet the following to get your #WarcraftStory



✍ Your Character’s Name

✍ Realm

✍ Region (US, EU, TW or KR)

✍ #WarcraftStory

✍ @Warcraft — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 3, 2022

The Warcraft stories shared with players will include a look-back at their top achievements and other character details beyond simple stats, and players will be able to unlock additional stories by continuing to reply to their initial tweet. Those who create a tweet will be notified on Twitter once the game's new Dragonflight expansion arrives later this year.

After conducting research on 16 years-worth of WoW conversations on Twitter, Twitter discovered the Warcraft Twitter community's love of lore, which inspired the #WarcraftStory promotion. And there's even more lore where that came from. Blizzard has recently been releasing animated shorts diving deep on the history of Warcraft's dragons to help players brush up on their lore ahead of Dragonflight.

Twitter isn't the only way Blizzard is looking to promote WoW: Dragonflight ahead of its November 28 release. For the first time ever, players will be able to earn in-game WoW items by watching Twitch via the platform's Twitch Drop system. One of the rewards in question is what was once an incredibly rare dragon mount potentially worth thousands of dollars, with the fact that it will now be available to nearly all players causing a bit of a commotion amidst the WoW community.

The first phase of the WoW: Dragonflight pre-patch is currently in full swing, having introduced major UI changes and a revamp to the game's talent system. Phase two of the pre-patch will begin November 15, and will introduce the Primal Storms pre-patch event alongside the new playable Dracthyr race and Evoker class.