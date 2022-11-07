WoW Players Are Leveling Up Ridiculously Fast Thanks To An XP Boost Trifecta

For those looking to level up new characters ahead of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's release, now is the time to do it. A number of temporary in-game events have all converged in a single week, meaning it's currently possible to level extremely fast with minimal effort.

Here's the breakdown: the Winds of Wisdom 50% XP boost event, which went live a few weeks ago and will be active until phase two of the Dragonflight pre-patch on November 15, makes up the main chunk of the bonus XP. But two additional limited-time events add some significant bonuses to that already generous XP boost.

First up is the WoW 18th anniversary event, which grants players an 18% XP boost via an in-game item that can be found in the celebration package granted to all players who log in now until November 27. This week also sees the return of the Darkmoon Faire, where players can take a brief ride on one of the faire's roller coasters or carousels to get a temporary 10% XP boost for an hour.

That totals to a 78% increase to XP gained, all for very little effort. For those who are comfortable engaging in a little PvP on their leveling journey, players can also enable War mode for up to an extra 10-15% XP boost depending on their faction. With the War mode bonus and all the in-game event XP boosts active, that equals a whopping 88-93% increase to XP gains for this week.

All of these events happening at once means there has never been a better time to level up characters. Players on Reddit have reported leveling characters from level 1-50 in around four hours, a time previously reserved for min-maxing speedrunners. Even when these XP buffs do go away, big changes are coming to the amount of XP required to level in Dragonflight, which should make leveling faster even without the XP buffs enabled, particularly from levels 50-60.

The first phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch is currently live, letting players tool around with the MMO's revamped user interface and class talent system. Phase two on November 15 will introduce the game's latest playable class and race, the Dracthyr Evoker, as well as the Primal Storms pre-patch event. For more on Dragonflight, including impressions from playing the new Evoker class and testing out the new dragonriding mechanics, check out our hands-on preview with the Dragonflight alpha. Dragonflight arrives in full on November 28.