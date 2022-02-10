WoW Patch 9.2 Eternity's End Update Arrives February 22

World of Warcraft players will be able to explore the new region of Zereth Mortis, encounter new allies, and confront the Jailer once and for all when Shadowlands patch 9.2, Eternity's End, launches on February 22.

Eternity's End has been described as the final chapter of this particular book of the WoW story, which will culminate in the new Sepulcher of the First Ones raid where players will seek to stop the Jailer from rewriting the rules of reality. Patch 9.2 will also see the return of class tier sets, powerful pieces of gear that grant unique class-specific bonuses for acquiring a certain number of set pieces. Tier set gear will be earnable both through the game's new raid, but also in PvP and Mythic+ dungeons.

A new patch also means a new season for Mythic+ and PvP. Shadowlands PvP season 2 will end on February 21, after which it will no longer be possible to earn season 2 rewards. The game's Mythic+ season 2 will end with the start of server maintenance on February 22. Players will still be able to earn Mythic+ seasonal ratings and achievements during a one-week off season (with the exception of the Tormented Hero title and achievement), with Mythic+ season 3 starting March 1.

Storyline-wise, players are curious what the end of the Shadowlands expansion will bring, particularly when it comes to Sylvanas. Once an ally of the Jailer, Sylvanas now finds herself in a unique position, having betrayed her former master but also still very much considered an enemy to the various leaders of Azeroth who want her to answer for her long list of crimes. Cutscenes involving Sylvanas from the patch 9.2 public test realm build give some indication of where the story will go, but where it ultimately ends up is anyone's guess.

Blizzard recently announced that WoW will be getting cross-faction group support, allowing for Horde and Alliance players to group together for various content like dungeons and raids for the first time in the game's 18-year-history. The announcement has been well-received by fans of both factions. Cross-faction support won't go live with the arrival of patch 9.2, but is instead expected to arrive in an update sometime after February 22.