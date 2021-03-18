WoW Launches New Charity Campaign For COVID-19 With These Two Adorable Pets

Blizzard has announced a new charitable campaign where players can buy an in-game pet for World of Warcraft with proceeds going to humanitarian aid groups fighting COVID-19.

Now through April 26 (or until donations reach $1 million), WoW players can donate any amount of money they want to Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres to help the entire WoW community receive at least one new in-game pet. The money will go to the groups' Crisis Fund that helps with various initiatives related to the pandemic.

If funding reaches $500,000, everyone will get a new monkey pet named Bananas for use in World of Warcraft, regardless of if you personally donated to the campaign. Should funding reach $1 million, every WoW player will receive a pet sloth named Daisy. You can see both pets in the image below; use the slider to quickly see each of them.

Blizzard also released the descriptions for Bananas and Daisy, and they are delightful. You can read those descriptions below, while the full details on how to donate can be found at the bottom of the page. Blizzard wrote the descriptions for these segments, as published in a blog post.

Bananas: Born on an island off the coast of Stranglethorn Vale, little Bananas is a son of King Mukla, a fierce leader of Skymane Gorillas. Luckily, Bananas fell far from the tree and his gentle disposition makes him an ideal travel companion who will brighten your days on Azeroth and beyond.

