WoW Is Getting A Clever New Accessibility Option For Players Affected By Motion Sickness

Two World of Warcraft dungeons are getting a new accessibility option for players who are affected by motion sickness, and it's done in a uniquely in-game way.

There are currently two dungeons, Grimrail Depot and Maw of Souls, that Blizzard has identified as causing possible motion sickness thanks to moving background elements. Warlords of Draenor dungeon Grimrail Depot has players traveling on a train with elements zooming past in the background, while the Legion expansion's Maw of Souls dungeon depicts choppy, stormy seas in the background.

As detailed in a new video, patch 9.2.5 will introduce a new NPC vendor at the start of these dungeons, the Motion Sick Peon. This NPC will sell a special potion for the cost of 1 copper that will disable the moving background elements in the dungeons and replace them with stationary ones.

Blizzard describes the fix as a one-off solution but that it will keep an eye out for other areas in the game where the new motion-disabling item could be applicable. The change came about as Blizzard is considering including Grimrail Depot as part of the upcoming Shadowlands Season 4, which will add dungeons from old expansions as part of the seasonal Mythic+ dungeon lineup. Fans can vote on which two Warlords of Draenor dungeons will be included in Season 4, and Grimrail Depot is currently one of the frontrunners with 40% of the vote.

It's not the first time in recent memory that Blizzard has added new accessibility options. WoW received a number of new accessibility features last year when Blizzard introduced speech-to-text transcription, text-to-speech transcription, text chat narration, and new light and contrast control options. Blizzard also introduced controller support for WoW back in 2020 in the name of accessibility.

In addition to this new motion-disabling accessibility option, patch 9.2.5 will also bring cross-faction support to WoW for the first time, allowing Horde and Alliance players to team-up for group content like dungeons and raids. Blizzard is set to reveal WoW's next expansion on April 19.